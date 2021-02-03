Catholic World News

Papal message warns against imposing neo-colonial development model on indigenous peoples

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Globalization cannot mean a uniformity that ignores diversity and imposes a new kind of colonialism,” Pope Francis said in a message to the 5th global meeting of the Indigenous Peoples’ Forum at IFAD, the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development.

