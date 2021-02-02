Catholic World News

Bishops welcome administration’s racial equity actions on housing and prisons

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Specifically, the executive order directing the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to examine the effect of repealing the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule is a step in the right direction to restoring needed protections against housing discrimination,” the bishops who chair the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism said in a statement. “We also welcome the new administration’s announcement that the US Department of Justice will not renew contracts with private prisons.”

