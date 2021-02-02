Catholic World News

Twitter lifts suspension of Catholic World Report account

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s evident that Twitter locked our account for several days because they deemed the description of Dr. Levine ‘a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman’ as not just offensive, but even hateful,” said Carl Olson, editor of Catholic World Report. “This is really an example of what Pope Francis rightly calls ‘gender ideology’.”

