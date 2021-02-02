Catholic World News

Administrators affirm University of Dallas’s Catholic fidelity after professor’s post sparks controversy

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The university embraces unreservedly the Church’s articulation of the moral law, including its articulation of those truths that deal with the embodied nature of the human person and human sexuality,” the president and provost of the University of Dallas said after a politics professor’s Facebook post on a transgender Biden nominee sparked controversy.

