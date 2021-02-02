Catholic World News

‘We must not look the other away’: Pope laments violence against women

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for February is “let us pray for women who are victims of violence, that they may be protected by society and have their sufferings considered and heeded.”

