UN, recalling document signed by Pope and Grand Imam, proclaims International Day of Human Fraternity

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019. The United Nations General Assembly, “in response to growing religious hatred, discrimination, and stigma,” has proclaimed February 4 the International Day of Human Fraternity. The Pope will participate in the UN commemoration; Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, discussed related initiatives.

