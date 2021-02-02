Catholic World News

Concern for fidelity to doctrine will ‘always remain,’ CDF prefect says

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are no longer the Inquisition; the Index no longer exists,” Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer, SJ, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith since 2017, said in an interview. “Our mission is to promote and protect the doctrine of the faith. It is a task that will always be necessary for the Church, which has the duty to transmit the teaching of the Apostles to the next generation.”

