Cologne: priests ask cardinal to resign for covering up priest-abuse case

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At least 30 priests from the Archbishop of Cologne have joined in calling for the resignation of Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who has been accused of failing to report abuse allegations against a priest. The accused priest, who was a friend of the cardinal, died in 2017.

