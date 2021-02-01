Catholic World News

Australian media outlets admit breaking gag order Cardinal Pell case

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Several Australian media outlets reached an agreement with prosecutors, admitting that they violated a gag order on reporting about the trial of Cardinal George Pell. Under the agreement, no journalists will be jailed in the case.

