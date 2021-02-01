Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on Jesus’ preaching and healing

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Virgin Mary always kept Jesus’ words and deeds in her heart, and followed Him with complete availability and faithfulness,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his January 31 Angelus address, in which he reflection on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 1:21-28). “May she help us too to listen to Him and follow Him, to experience the signs of His salvation in our lives” (video).

