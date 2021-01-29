Catholic World News

Think of children in annulment cases, Pope urges Roman Rota

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 29 address to the tribunal judges of the Roman Rota, Pope Francis said that even when a marriage is annulled, “it cannot be extinguished” when children are involved. He asked how children would understand if their mother, who was abandoned by the father, could receive Communion, but the father, who had remarried, could not.

