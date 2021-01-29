Catholic World News

In World Missionary Day message, Pope calls for culture of compassion

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In his statement for the 95th World Missionary Day, which will be observed on October 17, Pope Francis writes that the Covid epidemic highlights the “urgent need for the mission of compassion.” He calls for “a faith capable of inspiring new initiatives and shaping communities of men and women who, by learning to accept their own frailty and that of others, promote fraternity and social friendship.”

