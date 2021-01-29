Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller raps Catholic defenders of Biden stance

January 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: The former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has charged that American policy under President Biden now “stands at the head of the most subtly brutal campaign to de-Christianize Western culture in the last 100 years.” Cardinal Gerhard Müller lamented that some Catholic prelates “even in the highest Vatican positions” have sought to defend Biden’s policies. He said that anyone who fails to defend human life “publicly opposes the Catholic position.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!