Vatican foreign minister calls on Catholics to dialogue with advocates of Green New Deal

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Nature is a common good that cannot become the prerogative of private companies, nor can it be managed as a state property entrusted exclusively to the action of governments,” said Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States. “It is therefore important to think of new economic models that safeguard the environment and guarantee the dignity of every human person.”

