US bishop chairman grateful for administration’s early actions to address urgent food and housing needs

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The extension of the CDC’s eviction moratorium is a positive step towards ensuring housing stability and keeping our communities safe,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. “Additionally, the USDA’s efforts to expand nutrition assistance ... will help address the unprecedented levels of hunger among children.”

