Dominican laments Mexico’s treatment of asylum-seekers near US border

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The local government closed the diocesan migrant shelter early during the pandemic and later prohibited providing hot meals for takeout,” according to Brother Obed Cuellar, OP, director of the diocesan shelter in Piedras Negras. He said, “Many people, in their desperation, go to the river and try to cross. But many drown.”

