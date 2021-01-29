Catholic World News

Australian bishops announce new abuse protocol

January 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “Drawing on wisdom from the Royal Commission, from governments and universities, and from the experience of the Church overseas, the new protocol offers a trauma-informed approach to supporting those who have been betrayed in Church settings,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the bishops’ conference. “One of the strengths of the new protocol is that it provides a single national framework.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!