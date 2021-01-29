Catholic World News

World Food Program leader warns Pope of looming famine

January 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: David Beasley, the head of the UN’s World Food Program, “voiced specific fears about famine looming in several countries at the same time as COVID-19 is ravaging communities around the globe,” according to the report. “WFP projects that some 270 million people will face severe hunger this year ... Beasley also briefed Pope Francis on his appeal to billionaires who have become wealthier during the COVID-19 pandemic to step up and help fund efforts to support the hungry and poor.”

