Syrian prelate says trade sanctions harm the poor

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jean-Clement Jeanbart of Aleppo has urged international leaders to end sanctions on Syria, saying that they have caused misery among the country’s poor. The sanctions, he charged, were “knowingly established to prevent reconstruction, rehabilitation, and economic recovery” in a country ravaged by war.

