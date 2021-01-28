Catholic World News

Virginia bishops deplore state house passage of ‘drastic’ taxpayer funded abortion bill

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, the House of Delegates made the tragic decision to expand drastically abortion coverage in Virginia’s health benefits exchange,” the state’s bishops said in their statement. “This legislation is identical to the bill the Senate passed that permits plans participating in the exchange to cover abortion for any reason, funded in significant part with Virginians’ tax dollars.”

