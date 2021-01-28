Catholic World News

Church, state, 20,000 faithful mark 125th anniversary of Ivory Coast’s evangelization

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Côte d’Ivoire, a West African nation of 27.5 million (map), is 44% Muslim, 18% Catholic, and 16% Protestant, with 22% adhering to ethnic religions. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Kutwa preached the French-language homily at the outdoor Mass (video), which 20,000 attended.

