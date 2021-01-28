Catholic World News

Renaming Jefferson Davis Parkway, New Orleans honors prominent African-American Catholic

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Norman C. Francis, now 89, was president of Xavier University of Louisiana from 1968 to 2015.

