Nigerian archbishop: ‘our priests, nuns and catechists are not for sale’

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, deplored the spate of kidnappings in Africa’s most populous nation.

