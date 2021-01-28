Catholic World News

Primate asks forgiveness following report on Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland

January 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, lamented “the way we stigmatized and harshly judged many vulnerable pregnant women in crisis and treated them and their children in such a cold and uncaring manner.” His comments follow the publication of a report on the past treatment of unwed mothers in institutions in Northern Ireland. (A similar report, issued two weeks ago, examined similar institutions in the Republic of Ireland.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!