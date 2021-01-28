Catholic World News

Leading Philippine prelate: amid pandemic, celebrate 500 years of Christianity with good deeds

January 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The pandemic has led the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines to modify its plans for the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of the Gospel there. “We might wake up one day, like other peoples have, no longer able to share this gift with others, for our hearts and souls have been hijacked by other beliefs, ephemeral if not empty,” warned Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, president of the bishops’ conference.

