With priests ‘far fewer in number,’ Quebec cardinal announces focus on missionary outreach

January 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Over the past decade, the number of parishes in the Archdiocese of Quebec decreased from 200 to 38,” according to the report. “These 38 parishes were then organized into 29 large ‘pastoral units.’ 22 of these “pastoral units” will become 10 “missionary units.” “Priests, far fewer in number than before, cannot limit themselves to multiplying sacramental celebrations while neglecting other forms of presence,” said Cardinal Gerald Lacroix.

