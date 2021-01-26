Catholic World News

Filipino police probe rape accusation against slain priest

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Police in the Philippines are investigating a possible link between the killing of Father Rene Bavang Regalado and a rape charge that was lodged against the priest last year.

