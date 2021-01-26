Catholic World News

Iraqi prelate promotes prayer campaign for security in Iraq

January 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako of the Chaldean Catholic Church has announced a 3-day prayer campaign for peace and security in Iraq, following a suicide bombing in Baghdad. The Iraqi prelate urged fasting and prayer for the “Resurrection of Nineveh,” alluding to the story of Jonah and to the status of the Nineveh plains as a region traditionally populated by the Christian minority.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!