Patriarch reaffirms Christ’s baptismal site is in Jordan

January 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said, “It is clear from the historical, archaeological, and indeed all the points of view that the actual site of Jesus Christ’s baptism is on the Jordanian side,” and not the Israeli side, according to the report. “Traditionally, historically and according to the Bible, it is on this side.”

