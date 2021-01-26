Catholic World News

English prelate joins other religious leaders in condemning China’s persecution of the Uyghurs

January 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: “Mounting evidence of a targeted birth prevention strategy which, along with the destruction of cemeteries, reports of mass incarceration, indoctrination, extrajudicial detention, invasive surveillance, enslavement and forced labor, can no longer be ignored,” said the letter’s signatories, including Bishop Declan Lang, the lead English bishop for international affairs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!