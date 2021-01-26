Catholic World News

Abiding in Jesus, unity with Christians, serving humanity: papal homily concludes Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

January 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity concluded with Vespers at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls (video, booklet). Pope Francis, suffering from sciatica, did not attend; Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, read the Pope’s homily

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!