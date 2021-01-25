Catholic World News

US bishops lament President Biden’s executive order on gender identity, sexual orientation

January 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A presidential executive order “threatens to infringe the rights of people who recognize the truth of sexual difference or who uphold the institution of lifelong marriage between one man and one woman,” said five bishops who chair committees or subcommittees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “This may manifest in mandates that, for example, erode health care conscience rights or needed and time-honored sex-specific spaces and activities.”

