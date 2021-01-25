Catholic World News

Pope pens foreword to book on human trafficking victim

January 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the foreword to Mariapia Bonanate’s Io sono Joy, a work about a 23-year-old Nigerian human trafficking victim. The Pope writes, “I can’t help but ask the reader a question: since there are countless young women, victims of trafficking, who end up on the streets of our cities, how much does this reprehensible reality stem from the fact that many men, here, demand these ‘services’ and show themselves willing to buy another person, annihilating her inalienable dignity?”

