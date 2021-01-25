Catholic World News

In Northern Ireland, government, bishops extend shutdown of churches until March 5

January 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We once more make this decision reluctantly, conscious of the pain that not being able to gather for public worship causes for all the faithful, but in the hope that this period of sacrifice is inspired by the command of Jesus to love our neighbors and undertaken for the protection of life and health and for the common good,” the bishops said in their statement.

