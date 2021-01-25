Catholic World News

Ailing Pope, reducing appearances, prays for homeless dead

January 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: On January 23, the director of the Holy See Press Office announced that because of recurrent sciatica, Pope Francis would miss three important events on January 24 and 25. The Pontiff, however, did deliver his January 24 Sunday Angelus address in the library of the Apostolic Palace, after which he prayed for a Nigerian homeless man founded dead near St. Peter’s Square.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!