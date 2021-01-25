Catholic World News

Family ministry begins with listening, recognizing grace, Vatican cardinal says

January 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, said that priests and seminarians “need more and better education” so as to offer “morally and scientifically sound responses to questions about procreation, reproductive technologies and educating children about morality, affectivity, and sexuality,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!