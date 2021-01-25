Catholic World News

Young people are bearing the pandemic’s greatest burden, leading Italian cardinal says

January 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Corriere dell'Umbria (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, said on January 24 that adolescents who have given up in-person schooling, normal social interactions, and athletics have been forgotten during the pandemic. The 78-year-old prelate was hospitalized with Covid in November and has recovered.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!