Malaysian bishops extend ban on public Masses

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Malaysia have announced that a suspension of the public celebration of Mass, which began in December, will continue “in compliance with the government’s health protocols.” The announcement came after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin imposed strict new emergency measures, saying that “our health system is at the breaking point.”

