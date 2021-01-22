Catholic World News

Cardinal sees Danish legislation as threat to religious freedom

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has warned that proposed legislation in Denmark would be an “undue hindrance on the fundamental right to freedom of religion.” Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich made the comment on a bill that would require all homilies to be translated into Danish. Catholics make up just a bit more than 1% of the population of Denmark, with nearly a third born in other countries.

