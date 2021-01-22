Catholic World News

Biden, Harris underline commitment to abortion on Roe anniversary

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement proclaiming their firm commitment to unrestricted legal abortion, which they said “has been under relentless and extreme attack.” Biden has promised to issue an executive order reversing the “Mexico City policy,” which bars the use of taxpayer funds to promote abortion.

