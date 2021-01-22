Catholic World News

Portugal: bishops suspend public Masses

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Portugal have announced that the public celebration of Mass will be stopped, beginning on January 22, because of “the extreme gravity of the pandemic.” The Portuguese bishops had suspended the public celebration of Mass last summer, but lifted than ban during the summer.

