At inaugural prayer service, faith leaders pray for nation, its leaders

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, the Washington National Cathedral (Episcopal Church) hosted the post-inaugural National Prayer Service. Catholics who offered prayers at the service (video) included Sister Carol Keehan, former president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association, and Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

