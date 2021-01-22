Catholic World News

Hundreds reportedly dead after massacre at church in Ethiopia

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The attack on the Ethiopian Orthodox parish took place in Axum, an historic city in the northern part of the nation. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (CNEWA background) is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

