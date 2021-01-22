Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez repeats: Abortion is the ‘most fundamental’ injustice

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Friends, there are many injustices in our society, but the most fundamental is the one our society rarely acknowledges — the routine taking of innocent human life every day through abortion. So let us pray and work for an end to this injustice,” the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops tweeted after his Inauguration Day statement, which placed some emphasis on abortion, was met with unusual public criticism from Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago.

