US bishops, in flurry of statements, welcome President Biden’s actions on immigration, environment
January 22, 2021
On January 21, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published four statements welcoming actions taken by President Joseph Biden:
- “USCCB Chairmen Welcome End of Ban Prohibiting Immigrants and Refugees from Certain Muslim Majority and African Countries Entering the United States”
- “Catholic Leaders Express Hope with President’s Announcement that U.S. Will Rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change”
- “USCCB Migration Chairman Welcomes Administration’s Initial Effort to Reform Enforcement and Protect Families”
- “USCCB President and Migration Chairman Welcome Administration’s Commitment to DACA and the Call for Legislation on Immigration Reform”
The statements followed the Inauguration Day statement of Archbishop José Gomez, the US bishops’ conference president, welcoming President Biden’s call for national healing and emphasizing that “we cannot stay silent” on abortion. That statement occasioned an unusual public clash, with Cardinal Blase Cupich offering strong criticism, and other bishops rallying to Archbishop Gomez’s defense.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!