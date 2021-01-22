Catholic World News

US bishops, in flurry of statements, welcome President Biden’s actions on immigration, environment

January 22, 2021

On January 21, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops published four statements welcoming actions taken by President Joseph Biden:

The statements followed the Inauguration Day statement of Archbishop José Gomez, the US bishops’ conference president, welcoming President Biden’s call for national healing and emphasizing that “we cannot stay silent” on abortion. That statement occasioned an unusual public clash, with Cardinal Blase Cupich offering strong criticism, and other bishops rallying to Archbishop Gomez’s defense.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!