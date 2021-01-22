Catholic World News

Total elimination of nuclear weapons is ‘moral and humanitarian imperative,’ Vatican foreign minister says

January 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, discussed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force on January 22. 86 states have signed, and 51 have ratified, the treaty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!