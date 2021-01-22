Catholic World News

English bishops ask government to transfer patient to native Poland after court orders withdrawal of food, water

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian Legal Centre has offered extensive background information on the case of the middle-aged Polish patient, known as “RS.”

