Pope, due to visit Iraq in March, condemns Baghdad attack

January 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At least 32 people died, and 110 were injured, in a pair of suicide bombings. “In deploring this senseless act of brutality, he [the Holy Father] prays for the deceased victims and their families, for the injured and for the emergency personnel in attendance,” the Vatican’s Secretary of State said in a telegram to Iraqi President Barham Salih.

