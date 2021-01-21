Catholic World News

Archbishop rebukes Pelosi for attack on pro-life voters

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has rebuked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for her comments accusing pro-lifers of “being willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue.” The archbishop said that Pelosi “speaks in direct contradiction to a fundamental human right that Catholic teaching has consistently championed for 2,000 years.” He charged that Pelosi had “chosen this week to impugn the motives of millions of Catholics and others,” and “owes these voters an apology.”

