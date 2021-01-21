Catholic World News

Russian foreign minister charges US swayed Orthodox patriarch on Ukraine

January 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that American foreign policy has undermined the unity of the Orthodox world, by pressing Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople to recognize an autonomous Ukrainian Orthodox Church, despite objections from Moscow. “Our American colleagues are actively trying to undermine this spiritual connection,” he said.

